Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US inflation data, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on growth and tech names for the session.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators.

See Also: Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

