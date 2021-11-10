Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US inflation data, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level. This jump in Treasury yields has also weighed on growth and tech names for the session.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.