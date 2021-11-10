 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Shares of several chip and semiconductor companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower as the sector pulls back following recent strength, with chip shortage concerns driving volatility in the sector.

Worse-than-expected US inflation data has weighed on stocks across sectors.

Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher Monday after the company presented at its Accelerated Data Center event. The company announced Meta (NASDAQ: FB) chose EPYC CPUs for its data center.

See Also: Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs. 

AMD has a 52-week high of $155.65 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
If You Invested $1,000 In AMD When It Unveiled Ryzen Lineup Of Processors, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
A Look Into Advanced Micro Devices Price Over Earnings
​​​​​​​Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Palantir, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
General Electric Announces Plans to Split Up into Three Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com