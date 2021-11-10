Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

byAdam Eckert
November 10, 2021 1:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

What Happened: Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.57 billion.

Verified users grew to 73 million in the third quarter, while monthly transacting users were 7.4 million. Trading volume was $327 billion, down from $462 billion in the second quarter.

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington urged investors last week to wait for Coinbase to report earnings before buying the stock.

See Also: Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Why It Matters: "I would be a buyer here if I didn't own it," Talkington said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Talkington said she is a really big fan of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Armstong was one of the first engineers working on the Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) platform and he left the company in 2012 to start Coinbase, she noted.

"I feel like Brian Armstrong has been in Bitcoin, in the crypto markets since day one and I think that this company will continue to innovate," Talkington said.

The market didn't like that Coinbase revenues came in below expectations, but looking at revenue on a broader spectrum, it's up three-fold year-over-year, Talkington said.

"These are still the early days of cryptocurrency," she emphasized.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14.

The stock was down 6.80% at $333.16 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Long Ideas News Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin is trading higher after worse-than-expected US inflation data lifted cryptocurrencies.

Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Why Dogecoin Looks Ready For A Breakout — Crypto Breakdown, November 10, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space read more
Someone Just Sent $337M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $337M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $337,063,342 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3KCMGsiNVhupAbmuSW2K1HGwAKDFPWwUiq read more
'Relentlessly Up': Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs

'Relentlessly Up': Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs

Market-leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) suddenly spiked to new highs on Wednesday. read more