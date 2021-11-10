Is It Time To Buy Coinbase Stock? This Trader Thinks So

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

What Happened: Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.57 billion.

Verified users grew to 73 million in the third quarter, while monthly transacting users were 7.4 million. Trading volume was $327 billion, down from $462 billion in the second quarter.

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington urged investors last week to wait for Coinbase to report earnings before buying the stock.

Why It Matters: "I would be a buyer here if I didn't own it," Talkington said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Talkington said she is a really big fan of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Armstong was one of the first engineers working on the Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) platform and he left the company in 2012 to start Coinbase, she noted.

"I feel like Brian Armstrong has been in Bitcoin, in the crypto markets since day one and I think that this company will continue to innovate," Talkington said.

The market didn't like that Coinbase revenues came in below expectations, but looking at revenue on a broader spectrum, it's up three-fold year-over-year, Talkington said.

"These are still the early days of cryptocurrency," she emphasized.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14.

The stock was down 6.80% at $333.16 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.