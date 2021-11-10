 Skip to main content

Microsoft, Meta Collaborate: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) collaborated with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to integrate Microsoft Teams into Meta's Workplace platform, the Verge reports.
  • Interestingly, Workplace focuses on broad, companywide connections, while Teams focuses on instantaneous communication between workers and their direct colleagues, CNBC reports.
  • Customers, including Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) and Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN), sought the integration.
  • "The way our customers end up using it is customers use the complementary features, not the competing features," said Ujjwal Singh, Meta's head of Workplace.
  • Facebook Workplace or Workplace by Meta will soon integrate Microsoft Teams to live stream video into Workplace groups.
  • The Microsoft Teams integration into Workplace will also allow employees using Teams or Workplace to view, comment and react to meetings in real-time without switching between apps.
  • Microsoft is also integrating Workplace into Teams, which will enable Teams users to access Workplace content through an app within Teams. 
  • The app will be pinned to the Teams navigation bar and will include a homepage of Workplace content. 
  • Teams administrators will also mark content as necessary to showcase it in the Workplace app.
  • Teams will arrive on the Meta Portal (Facebook Portal) device in December, allowing people to use video calling in Teams. 
  • The latest Teams and Workplace integration goes live on Nov. 10.
  • Now businesses can share Workplace content with Teams. 
  • The live streaming of Teams meetings into the Workplace will be available in early 2022.
  • The Workplace can already integrate into SharePoint, OneDrive and Microsoft's Office 365 suite. 
  • Meta has also integrated Workplace into Microsoft's Azure Active Directory.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.02% at $332.52 and FB is down 1.30% at $331.02 Wednesday at publication.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Teams Ujjwai Singh WorkplaceNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

