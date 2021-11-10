Microsoft, Meta Collaborate: All You Need To Know
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) collaborated with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to integrate Microsoft Teams into Meta's Workplace platform, the Verge reports.
- Interestingly, Workplace focuses on broad, companywide connections, while Teams focuses on instantaneous communication between workers and their direct colleagues, CNBC reports.
- Customers, including Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) and Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN), sought the integration.
- "The way our customers end up using it is customers use the complementary features, not the competing features," said Ujjwal Singh, Meta's head of Workplace.
- Facebook Workplace or Workplace by Meta will soon integrate Microsoft Teams to live stream video into Workplace groups.
- The Microsoft Teams integration into Workplace will also allow employees using Teams or Workplace to view, comment and react to meetings in real-time without switching between apps.
- Microsoft is also integrating Workplace into Teams, which will enable Teams users to access Workplace content through an app within Teams.
- The app will be pinned to the Teams navigation bar and will include a homepage of Workplace content.
- Teams administrators will also mark content as necessary to showcase it in the Workplace app.
- Teams will arrive on the Meta Portal (Facebook Portal) device in December, allowing people to use video calling in Teams.
- The latest Teams and Workplace integration goes live on Nov. 10.
- Now businesses can share Workplace content with Teams.
- The live streaming of Teams meetings into the Workplace will be available in early 2022.
- The Workplace can already integrate into SharePoint, OneDrive and Microsoft's Office 365 suite.
- Meta has also integrated Workplace into Microsoft's Azure Active Directory.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.02% at $332.52 and FB is down 1.30% at $331.02 Wednesday at publication.
