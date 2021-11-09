Why ChargePoint Shares Are Falling

Shares of clean EV and EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) are trading lower amid a pullback in the space after the sector rallied following House passage of a US infrastructure bill, which contains $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations.

ChargePoint shares are otherwise trading higher by 7% over the past week and 35% over the past month amid continued optimism in the EV charging space.

ChargePoint provides EV charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers.

ChargePoint has a 52-week high of $49.48 and a 52-week low of $15.34.