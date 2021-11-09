Caesars Sportsbook Adds Peyton, Eli And Rest Of The Manning Family To Empire: What Investors Need To Know

A sports betting company announced a new partnership with a well-known football family to help grow its customer base and brand awareness.

What Happened: Chances are you’ve seen a Caesars Sportsbook commercial if you have watched any National Football League games this season. The company has utilized actors JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt in commercials to highlight the company’s app and rewards program.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) announced Tuesday that it is adding the “first family of football” to “The Empire.”

Archie, Peyton, Eli and Cooper Manning will be featured in advertising, live events and television commercials in the future. The Mannings will highlight features of the app in the promotions.

“We’re welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history to be integrated historically into the Caesars family,” Caesars Digital co-President Chris Holdren said.

Caesars customers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the Manning family through tiers of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

“We’re looking forward to interacting with their customers who love sports and love football, and we know Caesars has a lot of fun initiatives planned,” Peyton Manning said.

Why It’s Important: Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning played a combined 48 NFL seasons, winning four Super Bowls and accumulating 152,874 passing yards and 1,030 passing touchdowns combined.

Peyton and Eli are commentators for Monday Night Football on ESPN, a unit of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Ratings for the Manning-led broadcast have improved and could show strong demand for the brothers to be brand ambassadors. Caesars is the official odds provider for ESPN.

Caesars is an official betting partner of the National Football League, which could help the company to continue to expand advertising opportunities.

The Caesars Sportsbook is live in 20 states, including 14 with mobile operations.

CZR Price Action: Caesars Entertainment shares are down 1.69% to $103.52 on Tuesday morning at publication.