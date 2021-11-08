 Skip to main content

Why AMC Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 9.8% at $45.78. The company reports third-quarter earnings after the close today. The company announced it will team with The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to bring four fan-favorite movies back to the big screen from November 12-14 at more than 200 AMC locations.

"We appreciate Disney working together with us to provide AMC movie-goers the opportunity to see their favorite Disney films with family and friends in their local theatre," said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer at AMC Theatres.

"Though I see many movies at home through Disney+, I love experiencing my favorites on the big screen and the surprise screenings will add to the fun. With Disney's phenomenal library of movies, it will be challenging to pick just four," Frank furthered.

AMC was trading higher last week after the company said October theater admissions revenue is expected to be the highest of any month since February of 2020.

AMC was also trading higher last week in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and other popular Wall Street Bets stocks following announcements from Bed Bath & Beyond.

See Also: AMC Teams With Disney On 'Surprise Screenings' In Conjunction With Disney+ Day

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

