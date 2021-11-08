AMC Teams With Disney On 'Surprise Screenings' In Conjunction With Disney+ Day

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is teaming with the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) for a series of “surprise screenings” of Disney titles at more than 200 of AMC’s U.S. venues from Nov. 12-14.

What Happened: The screenings are being times in conjunction with the second annual Disney+ Day promotion, which occurs on Nov. 12. In this offering, one film each from the company’s Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm divisions will play with a Disney short once per day on Nov.12, 13 and 14. The films will not be announced in advance and moviegoers will pay $5 per screening.

As part of this offering, moviegoers will also receive an exclusive double-sided Disney+ poster at the theater and an AMC concession offer for a $5 cameo combo.

“We appreciate Disney working together with us to provide AMC movie-goers the opportunity to see their favorite Disney films with family and friends in their local theatre,” said Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president for worldwide programming and chief content officer at AMC Theatres. “Though I see many movies at home through Disney+, I love experiencing my favorites on the big screen and the surprise screenings will add to the fun. With Disney’s phenomenal library of movies, it will be challenging to pick just four.”

What Else Happened: In addition to the AMC partnership, Disney is conducting additional promotions to beef up its Disney+ subscriber base. According to a Variety report, new and eligible Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and select countries can get one month of the streaming service for $1.99. This promotion starts on Nov. 8 and runs through Nov. 14.

Disney+ is also using Nov. 12 for the streaming premiere of “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” along with the “Home Alone” franchise reboot “Home Sweet Home Alone” along with other titles including “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.”

Furthermore, Also on Nov. 12, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enter the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open. Subscribers will also be eligible for free shipping in the U.S. and Europe for merchandise purchased on the ShopDisney e-commerce site.

Why It's Happening: The surplus number of promotions appear to be designed to beef up the Disney+ subscription growth, which slowed in the third quarter to the point that Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar to assigned a rare downgrade on Disney stock on Oct. 18 with a price target of $175, down from $210. That move caught many investors by surprise and caused the stock to sink by 3% in the day’s trading.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek insisted there was no need to panic during the company’s most recent earning call, stating the Disney+ “quarter-to-quarter business is not linear” while adding “that these numbers tend to be a lot noisier than a straight line.”

Photo: AMC venue in Plainville, Connecticut, courtesy of AMC Theatres.