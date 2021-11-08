Coinbase Introduces Standalone Browser Extension For Coinbase Wallet
- Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has added complete standalone functionality to Coinbase Wallet downloadable browser extension that brought Coinbase Wallet onto laptops and desktops.
- Now customers can browse dapps, access thousands of cryptocurrencies, trade on decentralized exchanges (DEXes), earn interest, and collect NFTs, without confirming transactions on the smartphone.
- The new customers can download the tool for free in Chrome. New users can import existing Ethereum-based wallets like MetaMask.
- Existing customers already using Coinbase Wallet through WalletLink can use the feature by entering their wallet and recovery phrase.
- Price Action: COIN shares traded higher by 6.30% at $358.26 on the last check Monday.
