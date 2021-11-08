 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Calls Scott Galloway An 'Insufferable Numbskull' After Criticism Of Twitter Poll
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 1:06am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has called Scott Galloway, a public speaker and professor of marketing, an “insufferable numbskull” for suggesting that Musk has lost faith in Tesla’s valuation.

What Happened: Musk made his comments after a Twitter user brought to his attention comments Galloway made.

Galloway, who took note of the exchange, reacted in response saying “Numbskull...better than pedo.”

Galloway was referring to a July 2018 tweet in which Musk referred to a British diver involved in the rescue of a Thai soccer team from a cave as a “pedo guy.”

The professor drew up a list of companies and said he doesn’t believe and neither does he think Musk believes that Tesla was worth more than all of them combined.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: The Galloway-Musk episode took place after Musk held an online poll, asking his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his company holdings.

Galloway pointed to comments by Musk at the Code Conference, where according to the orator, Musk said his tax rate was 53%.

In a series of tweets, Galloway castigated Musk for abdicating his responsibility to Twitter and suggested he could have borrowed the entire amount at low rates to foot his tax bill.

Galloway also came down heavily on Musk for his attack on Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

The academician urged Musk to ditch name-calling and ad hominem attacks in favor of "progress" and said the two of them have more in common than is perceived.

Musk has recently changed his Twitter nickname to “Lorde Edge,” which according to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus is an anagram for “Elder Doge.”

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $1,222.09 in the regular session.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says He Would Sell $6B Tesla Stock 'Right Now' To Help UN World Food Program On 1 Condition

Photo: Courtesy of Steve Jurvetson on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: billionaires Elon Musk Scott GallowayNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

