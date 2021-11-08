Elon Musk Takes Uncouth Dig At Oregon Senator, Change Twitter Name To 'Lorde Edge' And A New Crypto Comes To Being

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and the world’s richest person Elon Musk has taken an uncivil dig at Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the architect of a proposed billionaires tax that prompted Musk’s Twitter poll on a stock sale.

What Happened: Musk, who has changed his Twitter username to “Lorde Edge,” asked Wyden why his Twitter profile picture looked as if he had just "just came," in a seemingly sexual reference. Wyden is an Oregon Democrat and chair of the Senate finance committee.

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

Musk also tweeted, “Roll them,” along with the image of game dice, and shared the video of an old song that is of the psychedelic genre.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus noted that “Lorde Edge” is an anagram for “Elder Doge.” An anagram is a name formed by rearranging the letters of another word.

lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 8, 2021

Expectedly, Musk’s change of his Twitter handle to Lorde Edge has triggered the birth of a new cryptocurrency by the same name.

The Lorde Edge (CRYPTO: EDGE) token is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and has eight token holders at press time.

Why It Matters: Musk’s reply to Wyden comes after a majority of the 3.5 million Twitter users who participated in his poll said Musk should sell 10% of his company stock.

Wyden had earlier dismissed Musk’s Twitter poll as a stunt, saying that the results of a Twitter poll should not determine whether the world’s richest person should pay taxes.

Musk is also a big proponent of Dogecoin as well as other cryptocurrencies. His tweets sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the price of these cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.6% lower in Friday’s trading session at $1,222.09.

