Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is under fire Monday after having called one of the British divers who helped rescue the Thai soccer team a “pedo guy.”

“Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true,” Musk said in since-deleted tweets after being challenged on the claim.

Musk’s incriminating statements came after the cave expert, Vern Unsworth, dismissed the SpaceX CEO’s mini-submarine, hastily built for the rescue effort, as a “PR stunt.”

Why It’s Important

Unsworth said he was considering taking legal action against Musk, but the fallout could be wider and more significant. The statement has already lost Tesla a fan and potential business.

“We will no longer promote the @tesla branded products until the British Caver receives a full & public apology from @elonmusk regarding his disgusting comments to a real hero,” The Solar Shed Managing Director Kevin Holland said on Twitter. “Furthermore, we ask other British Solar companies to do the same.”

Things could get even worse.

Recently, and particularly in the #MeToo era, company leaders have been forced out for conduct and statements deemed inappropriate or damaging to the company’s image. Just last week, Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) lost founder John Schnatter as chairman of the board after Schnatter used a racial slur.

Musk has a history of piquing influencers in Tesla’s community, including auto analysts and journalists.

What’s Next

Musk has yet to issue an apology to Unsworth, and Tesla has not made a statement on the incident.

At time of publication, Tesla traded down 3.7 percent at a rate of $307.02.

