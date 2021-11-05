Why American Airlines Shares Are Rising
Shares of several travel-related companies, including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading higher following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
According to Pfizer:
- PAXLOVID™ was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19
- In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 deaths in patients who received placebo
- Pfizer plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible
American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles.
American Airlines has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.93.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews