American Airlines Cancels Another 250 Flights

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) canceled 250 flights on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive day that the Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered carrier removed flights from its schedule.

According to a CNN report, American previously canceled 1,058 flights on Sunday, 548 flights on Saturday and 343 flights on Friday, roughly 10% of its flights. Tens of thousands of passengers were left stranded by the cancellations.

American Chief Operating Officer David Seymour stated in a memo that the company was "proactively canceling" flights to provide "scheduling certainty for our crews" inclement weather at several major hubs left its flight crews out of position.

What Else Happened: The airline also stated that 1,800 flight attendants will be returning to work after layoffs during the pandemic.

But with an upcoming spike in air travel related to the Thanksgiving and December holidays, the pilots union for American is expressing concern that the airline will be able to handle an increase in passenger volume.

"We want that flying to get done, but we don't want tickets sold that can't be fulfilled," said Capt. Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, "Are they biting off more they can they chew?"

AAL Price Action: THe stock gapped lower at Monday's open, but traded up about 0.8% to $19.35 at press time.

Photo: American Airlines