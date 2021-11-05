 Skip to main content

Why United Airlines Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Why United Airlines Shares Are Rising

Shares of several travel-related companies, including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) are trading higher following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.

According to Pfizer:

  • PAXLOVID™ was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19
  • In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 deaths in patients who received placebo
  • Pfizer plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible

United Airlines is the world's third- largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles.

United Airlines has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $32.96.

