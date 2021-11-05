 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Pfizer Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Why Pfizer Shares Are Surging Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading higher after the company announced its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in interim analysis of a Phase 2/3 study.

Pfizer said it will cease further enrollment into the study due to the overwhelming efficacy demonstrated in the results. Instead, the company plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization as soon as possible.

“Today’s news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic. These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorized by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment candidate, PAXLOVID, is specifically designed to be administered orally so that it can be prescribed at the first sign of infection or at first awareness of an exposure, potentially helping patients avoid severe illness which can lead to hospitalization and death.

See Also: Pfizer Touts Encouraging Data For Its COVID-19 Oral Antiviral, With 89% Reduction In Hospitalization, Death

PFE Price Action: Pfizer has traded as high as $51.86 and as low as $33.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 10.10% at $48.28 at time of publication.

Photo: x3 from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Why Did Deciphera Stock Plunge 70% Today?
A Deep Dive Into COVID Oral Treatments — What Does the Atea Failure Mean for Oral Antivirals?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx's Zyesami Face Regulatory Rejection, Puma Slumps On Q3 Miss, Pfizer Has Good Tidings On Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill
CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Small Caps And These 2 E-Commerce Giants
Pfizer Touts Encouraging Data For Its COVID-19 Oral Antiviral, With 89% Reduction In Hospitalization, Death
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Albert Bourla why it's movingNews FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com