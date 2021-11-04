Thinking About Buying Stock In Starbucks, CVS Or Match Group?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Buy to Hold.

Starbucks is trading lower by 0.9% at $111.60.

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $95 to $115.

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette maintained CVS with an Overweight and raised the price target from $100 to $110.

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintains CVS with an Outperform and raised the price target from $97 to $107.

CVS is trading lower by 1.2% at $95.23. The company reported strong earnings Wednesday morning.

Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $148 to $153.

Match Group is trading lower by 0.9% at $151.58.