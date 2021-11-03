Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Delivers Nearly Double The EVs Sold By Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Combined In October

BYD Company Limited (Pink: BYDDF) announced another month of stellar sales in October, outdoing its domestic rivals.

BYD October Sales Sizzle: Warren Buffett-backed BYD delivered 81,040 new energy vehicles, comprising battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, in October, a 249% year-over-year jump.

Battery EV sales rose a strong 176% to 41,232 units, while October PHEV sales increased from 7,126 units in 2020 to 38,771 in 2021.

The month's numbers were higher than the 70,432 units of NEVs BYD sold in September, which comprised 36,000 battery EVs.

In October, BYD produced 81,575 NEVs and 41,739 battery EVs.

Oil-fueled vehicle sales, however, slid from 24,515 in October 2020 to 8,895 in October 2021. Total vehicle sales for the month advanced about 88% to 89,935 units.

BYD also noted the installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of was approximately 4.557 Giga-watt hours in October, while the cumulative installed capacity for the year-to-date period was approximately 27.990 GWh.

Related Link: Buffett-Backed BYD To Supply Blade Batteries To Rival Tesla In 2022: Report

BYD Outsells The Rest: BYD's domestic peers reported earlier this week mixed deliveries for the month.

It should be noted that Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) sell only battery EVs.

Cumulative deliveries from the U.S-listed Chinese EV trio stood at 21,454 units in October. This is about only 52% of the 41,232 vehicles BYD delivered for the month.

Among others, Neta Automobile, a budget EV manufacturer backed by Chinese cybersecurity firm Qihoo 360, reportedly sold 8,107 vehicles in October a 294% increase in deliveries. Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY) sold 12,736 locally made ID. series electric vehicles in China.

At last check, the OTC-listed BYD shares were slipping 1.09% to $37.83.

Related Link: Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Inks Deal With Nuvve JV For 5,000 EVs To Electrify US Fleets

Photo by Linuxthink via Wikimedia.