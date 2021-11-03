 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Says Mimecast Is In 'Right Spot,' Prefers This Stock Over Heartland Express

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Says Mimecast Is In 'Right Spot,' Prefers This Stock Over Heartland Express

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is too risky for him to recommend.

Cramer said he considers Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) as one of the hottest stocks, which is in the "right spot."

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) is at a "low basically," Cramer noted. He recommends going with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), which recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Cramer said he likes American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) as the stock is a very "solid grower."

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) is a meme stock and he doesn’t want to comment on a meme stock.

The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t understand why Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) is really hated by people.

Price Action: Shares of Blink Charging fell 1.5%, while Mimecast’s stock gained 0.6% on Tuesday.

Heartland Express shares gained 0.4%, while American States Water shares climbed 1.3% on Tuesday.

Bakkt Holdings and Zenvia added 1% and 1.7%, respectively, in the previous session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AWR + BKKT)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
Earnings Outlook For American States Water
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas