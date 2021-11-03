Jim Cramer Says Mimecast Is In 'Right Spot,' Prefers This Stock Over Heartland Express
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is too risky for him to recommend.
Cramer said he considers Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) as one of the hottest stocks, which is in the "right spot."
Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) is at a "low basically," Cramer noted. He recommends going with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), which recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Cramer said he likes American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) as the stock is a very "solid grower."
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) is a meme stock and he doesn’t want to comment on a meme stock.
The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t understand why Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) is really hated by people.
Price Action: Shares of Blink Charging fell 1.5%, while Mimecast’s stock gained 0.6% on Tuesday.
Heartland Express shares gained 0.4%, while American States Water shares climbed 1.3% on Tuesday.
Bakkt Holdings and Zenvia added 1% and 1.7%, respectively, in the previous session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas