Jim Cramer Says Mimecast Is In 'Right Spot,' Prefers This Stock Over Heartland Express

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is too risky for him to recommend.

Cramer said he considers Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) as one of the hottest stocks, which is in the "right spot."

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) is at a "low basically," Cramer noted. He recommends going with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), which recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Cramer said he likes American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) as the stock is a very "solid grower."

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) is a meme stock and he doesn’t want to comment on a meme stock.

The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t understand why Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) is really hated by people.

Price Action: Shares of Blink Charging fell 1.5%, while Mimecast’s stock gained 0.6% on Tuesday.

Heartland Express shares gained 0.4%, while American States Water shares climbed 1.3% on Tuesday.

Bakkt Holdings and Zenvia added 1% and 1.7%, respectively, in the previous session.