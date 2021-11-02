 Skip to main content

Which PC Companies Defied The Downturn In Global Shipments In Q3?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Which PC Companies Defied The Downturn In Global Shipments In Q3?

Global PC shipments, also including tablets, fell in the third quarter although remaining well above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, new research by Canalys showed.

Modest Slippage In Q3: PC shipments fell 2% year-over-year in the third quarter to 122.1 million units, with tablets and Chromebooks serving as drags, the report said.

Tablet shipments fell 15% year-over-year to 37.7 million units, as the need for tablets to support consumer and education user cases fell. Chromebook shipments declined a steeper 37% to 5.8 million due to lower education spending in the U.S.

Leaders and Laggards: Lenovo Group Limited (PNK: LNVGY), the market leader in the PC market; Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) were the only major vendors that saw year-over-year growth in shipments.

Lenovo, which had a 20% share of the overall market, shipped 24.453 million units, up 4.1%. Apple ranked second with an 18.9% market share. Its shipments rose 4.6% to 23.093 million units. Dell's shipments jumped 26.5% year-over-year to 15.236 million units, giving it a 12.5% share.

Related Link: Apple Q4 Revenues Miss Estimates As Supply Chain Issues Eat Into iPhone Sales

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), despite taking the third position in terms of shipments at 17.624 million units and a 14.4% market share, saw a 5.7% decline from a year ago. Shipments of South Korea's Samsung fell 15.9%.

Lenovo Takes Lead In Shrinking Chromebook Market: Lenovo overtook HP and secured first place in the Chromebook market, with shipments of 1.4 million units. Its shipments, however, fell 21%.

HP's shipments fell 66% due to its focus on the slowing U.S. education market. Acer, Dell and Asus made up the remainder of the top five.

Apple Leads In Tablets: Apple's shipments of tablets were unchanged at 15.23 million units and its market share was at 40.4%. Samsung, a distant second shipped 7.209 million units.

Related Link: PC Market Q2 Scorecard: What Companies Are The Top 5 In The US?

Photo by Artin Bakhan on Unsplash

Posted-In: Canalys PC PCs Personal computers tabletsNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

