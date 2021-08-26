 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PC Market Q2 Scorecard: What Companies Are The Top 5 In The US?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
PC Market Q2 Scorecard: What Companies Are The Top 5 In The US?

PC shipments in the U.S. increased in the second quarter, although at a pace markedly slower than in the first quarter.

PC Demand Holds Up: Shipments of PCs, including desktops, notebooks, tablets and workstations climbed 17% year-over-year in the second quarter, a new report from Canalys showed.

This was still notably slower than the 73% jump witnessed in the first quarter, which benefited from order backlogs and continued demand to support remote work and education.

Among the categories, notebook shipments rose 27% in the second quarter, slower than the 131% climb in the previous quarter. After increasing 52% in the first quarter, tablet shipments fell 1% in the second quarter, as educators moved away from them and the surge in COVID-19 pandemic-driven consumer shipment fades.

"It is clear now that pandemic-related use cases will extend well into the future," said Brian Lynch, research analyst at Canalys.

The analyst sees a significant refresh opportunity in the future, as the economy has bounced back well from its pandemic woes and small businesses are recovering, leading to a wave of purchasing from the segment.

HP Leads For Second Quarter In Row: HP Inc (NASDAQ: HPQ) shipped 8.07 million PCs in the quarter, representing 20.2% year-over-year growth. The company took 21.9% of the market and maintained the lead it captured in the first quarter.

HP continued to dominate the Chromebook market too, with a 42% market share in the U.S., the report showed.

Related Link: Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

Apple Closely Trails HP But Shipments Fall: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stood second in terms of U.S. PC shipments and held 20.6% of the market. However, Apple's shipments fell 2.8% to 7.6 million, giving it the dubious distinction of being the only one among the top five to see year-over-year shipment declines.

The predicament was blamed on tapering tablet iPad demand.

On the other hand, notebooks saw 24% year-over-year shipment growth, partly due to the success of the M1 chip.

Dell, Lenovo Take Third and Fourth Spot: Dell Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ: DELL) U.S. PC shipments totaled 5.73 million, giving it a market share of 15.6%. The year-over-year increase was 10.5%.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC: LNVGY) took the fourth spot, with shipment numbers of 4.57 million. The 25.2% year-over-year growth helped it capture 12.4% of the overall market.

Samsung Increases Shipments By a Half: South Korea's Samsung Electronics shipped 3.04 million PCs, up 51.4% year-over-year.

The company had a market share of 8.2% for the quarter.

Related Link: Why Regulatory Risk Is A Silver Lining For Apple And Google

Photo: Tianyi Ma via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPQ)

Recap: HP Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Jackson Hole Event In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2021
HP Earnings Preview
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
A Look Into HP's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple DELL HP Lenovo Personal computersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com