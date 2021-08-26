PC Market Q2 Scorecard: What Companies Are The Top 5 In The US?

PC shipments in the U.S. increased in the second quarter, although at a pace markedly slower than in the first quarter.

PC Demand Holds Up: Shipments of PCs, including desktops, notebooks, tablets and workstations climbed 17% year-over-year in the second quarter, a new report from Canalys showed.

This was still notably slower than the 73% jump witnessed in the first quarter, which benefited from order backlogs and continued demand to support remote work and education.

Among the categories, notebook shipments rose 27% in the second quarter, slower than the 131% climb in the previous quarter. After increasing 52% in the first quarter, tablet shipments fell 1% in the second quarter, as educators moved away from them and the surge in COVID-19 pandemic-driven consumer shipment fades.

"It is clear now that pandemic-related use cases will extend well into the future," said Brian Lynch, research analyst at Canalys.

The analyst sees a significant refresh opportunity in the future, as the economy has bounced back well from its pandemic woes and small businesses are recovering, leading to a wave of purchasing from the segment.

HP Leads For Second Quarter In Row: HP Inc (NASDAQ: HPQ) shipped 8.07 million PCs in the quarter, representing 20.2% year-over-year growth. The company took 21.9% of the market and maintained the lead it captured in the first quarter.

HP continued to dominate the Chromebook market too, with a 42% market share in the U.S., the report showed.

Apple Closely Trails HP But Shipments Fall: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stood second in terms of U.S. PC shipments and held 20.6% of the market. However, Apple's shipments fell 2.8% to 7.6 million, giving it the dubious distinction of being the only one among the top five to see year-over-year shipment declines.

The predicament was blamed on tapering tablet iPad demand.

On the other hand, notebooks saw 24% year-over-year shipment growth, partly due to the success of the M1 chip.

Dell, Lenovo Take Third and Fourth Spot: Dell Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ: DELL) U.S. PC shipments totaled 5.73 million, giving it a market share of 15.6%. The year-over-year increase was 10.5%.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC: LNVGY) took the fourth spot, with shipment numbers of 4.57 million. The 25.2% year-over-year growth helped it capture 12.4% of the overall market.

Samsung Increases Shipments By a Half: South Korea's Samsung Electronics shipped 3.04 million PCs, up 51.4% year-over-year.

The company had a market share of 8.2% for the quarter.

