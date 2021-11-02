Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Shopify, LoanDepot Or EverQuote?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $25.

Palantir is trading lower by 1.5% at $26.16.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $1650.

Shopify shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $1,503.00.

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintains LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $11 to $10.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $7 to $7.5.

LoanDepot is trading lower by 10.3% at $7.18.

JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $41 to $17.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $19 to $17.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $41 to $26.

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $45 to $20.

EverQuote is trading lower by 14% at $12.30.