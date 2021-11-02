 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Shopify, LoanDepot Or EverQuote?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Shopify, LoanDepot Or EverQuote?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $25.

Palantir is trading lower by 1.5% at $26.16.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $1650.

Shopify shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $1,503.00.

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintains LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $11 to $10.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $7 to $7.5.

LoanDepot is trading lower by 10.3% at $7.18.

JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $41 to $17.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $19 to $17.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $41 to $26.

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $45 to $20.

EverQuote is trading lower by 14% at $12.30.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVER + LDI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: loanDepot Surges After Q3 Results; Mirati Therapeutics Shares Slide
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMGDeutsche BankMaintains219.0
ANETPiper SandlerMaintains500.0
RBAOTR GlobalDowngrades
FNomura InstinetDowngrades13.0
ZIUBSUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com