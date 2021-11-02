Federal Court Declines Carole Baskin Effort To Halt Netflix's 'Tiger King 2'

A federal judge has turned down a request by Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin to prevent Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) from streaming “Tiger King 2” on Nov. 17.

What Happened: Baskin and her husband Howard, according to a Deadline report, filed a lawsuit in Florida against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions for using “unauthorized” footage from the Emmy Award-nominated 2020 series in the new five-episode sequel.

The Baskins claim their contracts with Netflix and the “Tiger King 2” filmmakers prevented the use of footage that was not included in the original “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

What Happened Next: Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington of the Tampa-based U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida did not side with the Baskins on their injunction request.

“While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages,” said Covington.

“Importantly, the Court merely finds that the Baskins are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond. The Court takes no position on whether the Baskins will be able to establish entitlement to a preliminary injunction.”

However, the judge did not fully dismiss the Baskins’ complaint.

“To the extent it seeks a preliminary injunction, the Motion is referred to the Honorable Thomas G. Wilson, United States Magistrate Judge for an evidentiary hearing and the issuance of a Report and Recommendation,” the judge added.

Photo: Carole Baskin, courtesy of Michael Noonan / Wikimedia Commons.