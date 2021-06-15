Incarcerated 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic To Launch Cannabis Line

Joe Exotic is not letting a 22-year prison sentence get in the way of his entrepreneurial spirit.

The controversial zoo operator and focus of the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is planning to launch his own cannabis product line.

What Happened: According to a TMZ report, Exotic — whose birth name is Joseph Allen Schreibvogel and later changed his identity to become Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — is partnering with Tango Hotel Charlie Group LLC and Cannaxxs LTD for the launch Joe Exotic Cannabis.

Exotic’s attorney, Brad Small, detailed that his name will be used for product marketing, although he declined to share the financial aspects of the arrangement.

Small has served as a conduit between the imprisoned Exotic and his new business associates and is reportedly directly involved in planning this endeavor.

The Joe Exotic Cannabis line will include CBD edibles that will be sold in dispensaries throughout California, Colorado and Oklahoma.

Exotic reportedly agreed to become involved in order to help people who use cannabis for medical treatments, and a share of his profits will be funneled to nonprofits caring for captive tigers.

What Happens Next: Exotic received his prison sentence in January 2019 after being found guilty on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire of Carole Baskin, the CEO of the nonprofit Big Cat Rescue. He is incarcerated at Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Exotic unsuccessfully attempted to gain a pardon from President Donald Trump. The former president only acknowledged him publicly as a “strange guy” and Exotic has renewed his effort for a pardon with an appeal to President Joe Biden.

Separately, Small announced that Exotic is launching auctions on June 18 for both non-fungible tokens and tangible collectibles. The items up for bid will include the jackets that Exotic wore on “Tiger King” plus his favorite pistol and holster, the bikini worn by adult film performer Rachel Starr in the series, digital artwork and an audio recording of Exotic from prison.

(Photo courtesy of Netflix.)