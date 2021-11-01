Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk.

Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday.

This means that his net worth grew by the value of these three companies combined:

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). BlackBerry’s market cap is around $6 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

(NYSE: BB). BlackBerry’s market cap is around $6 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) Boston Beer Co’s market cap is also around $6 billion.

(NYSE: SAM) Boston Beer Co’s market cap is also around $6 billion. Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Harley Davidson’s market cap is $5.6 billion.

Tesla's stock closed up 8.49% at $1,208.59 a share, giving the company a market cap of $1.2 trillion.