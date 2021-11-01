 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk.

Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday.

See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team

This means that his net worth grew by the value of these three companies combined: 

  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). BlackBerry’s market cap is around $6 billion, according to Benzinga Pro
  • Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) Boston Beer Co’s market cap is also around $6 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Harley Davidson’s market cap is $5.6 billion.

Tesla's stock closed up 8.49% at $1,208.59 a share, giving the company a market cap of $1.2 trillion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews

