A Look At Apple's Latest Disruption: WSJ
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring disruptive health-related features for its smartwatch, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The iPhone maker is exploring a tool to help users perceive when their blood pressure increases and a thermometer to help with fertility planning for a 2022 launch.
- The fertility feature could be available as soon as 2022, with upgrades to its irregular heartbeat monitoring and sleep pattern tracking.
- Apple aims for the smartwatch to detect sleep apnea, low blood oxygen guidance, and spot diabetes.
- Apple smartwatch earned $13 billion in sales in 2020, commanding 65% of the global smartwatch market by revenue.
- Apple is researching a proxy that measures the speed of the heartbeat wave via arteries using Apple Watch sensors. It is also researching cuffless blood-pressure devices.
- Apple's deep-dive into health features could significantly boost its margins with its app store growth slowdown, anti-competitive concerns, and potential product-related delays.
- Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 0.75% at $153.65 on Thursday.
