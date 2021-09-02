 Skip to main content

A Look At Apple's Latest Disruption: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring disruptive health-related features for its smartwatch, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The iPhone maker is exploring a tool to help users perceive when their blood pressure increases and a thermometer to help with fertility planning for a 2022 launch.
  • The fertility feature could be available as soon as 2022, with upgrades to its irregular heartbeat monitoring and sleep pattern tracking.
  • Apple aims for the smartwatch to detect sleep apnea, low blood oxygen guidance, and spot diabetes.
  • Apple smartwatch earned $13 billion in sales in 2020, commanding 65% of the global smartwatch market by revenue.
  • Apple is researching a proxy that measures the speed of the heartbeat wave via arteries using Apple Watch sensors. It is also researching cuffless blood-pressure devices.
  • Apple's deep-dive into health features could significantly boost its margins with its app store growth slowdown, anti-competitive concerns, and potential product-related delays.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 0.75% at $153.65 on Thursday.
  • Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street Journal

