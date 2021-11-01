5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) - P/E: 8.2 Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 3.2 PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 7.29 Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) - P/E: 4.34 Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 3.04

MFA Finl has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.13, which has decreased by 23.53% compared to Q1, which was 0.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.73%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 8.66%.

Dynex Cap has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.54, which has increased by 5.88% compared to Q2, which was 0.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.83%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 8.92% last quarter.

This quarter, PotlatchDeltic experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.77 in Q2 and is now 0.92. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.16%, which has increased by 0.43% from 2.73% last quarter.

Chimera Investment has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.54, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.36. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.87%, which has decreased by 1.34% from last quarter's yield of 10.21%.

This quarter, Comstock Holding Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.03 in Q1 and is now 1.29. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.