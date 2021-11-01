Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Bank Of America, Activision Blizzard Or Exxon Mobil?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $120 price target.

AMD is trading lower by 0.4% at $119.73.

Baird analyst David George downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $42 price target.

Bank of America is trading higher by 0.5% at $48.04.

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Activision Blizzard is trading higher by 1.4% at $79.27.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) with a Overweight and raised the price target from $71 to $75.

Exxon Mobil is trading higher by 1% at $65.08.