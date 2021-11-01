5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Enphase Energy

The Trade: Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) EVP and Chief Operating Officer Jeff McNeil disposed a total of 30000 shares at an average price of $225.80. The insider received $6,774,100.57 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Enphase Energy recently company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates..

What Enphase Energy Does: Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform.

Verisk Analytics

The Trade: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) CEO and President Scott Stephenson sold a total of 66500 shares at an average price of $208.42. The insider received $13,859,768.46 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Verisk recently announced plans to acquire ACTINEO.

What Verisk Analytics Does: Verisk Analytics Inc is a data analytics provider offering decision support and risk-management solutions to the financial industry. The company's predictive analytics are used in rating applications, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk assessment, global risk assessment, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and other related fields.

Walmart

The Trade: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9708 shares at an average price of $148.40. The insider received $1,440,650.70 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Sam's Club and Walmart announced plans To launch first eyewear collection created by the legendary Elton John.

What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.

Moderna

The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23000 shares at an average price of $343.98. The insider received $6,535,650.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Moderna said that the FDA would require additional time to complete its assessment of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Qualys

The Trade: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) 10% owner Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold a total of 141929 shares at an average price of $120.16. The insider received $17,054,219.70 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Qualys is expected to report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

What Qualys Does: Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small- and medium-sized businesses.