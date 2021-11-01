Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Trading Lower Today?
- BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to Neutral from Buy without a price target.
- Channel checks indicate that competition "is on the rise" and that tailwinds to CrowdStrike's growth in 2022 will prevail downtick from 2021, Powell notes.
- As such, the analyst thinks the company's annual recurring revenue growth will likely moderate into the 40% - 45% range in a fiscal 2023 "upside scenario."
- Powell infers investors "will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration and sustainable long-term growth rates over the next 6 -12 months."
- He now thinks the stock's risk/reward favors a Neutral rating.
- Price Action: CRWD shares traded lower by 3.33% at $272.65 in the market session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for CRWD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|BTIG
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
