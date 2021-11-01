 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWDto Neutral from Buy without a price target.
  • Channel checks indicate that competition "is on the rise" and that tailwinds to CrowdStrike's growth in 2022 will prevail downtick from 2021, Powell notes. 
  • As such, the analyst thinks the company's annual recurring revenue growth will likely moderate into the 40% - 45% range in a fiscal 2023 "upside scenario." 
  • Powell infers investors "will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration and sustainable long-term growth rates over the next 6 -12 months." 
  • He now thinks the stock's risk/reward favors a Neutral rating.
  • Price Action: CRWD shares traded lower by 3.33% at $272.65 in the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021BTIGDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2021UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD)

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Mattel, CVS, And More
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer
Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising
Looking Into CrowdStrike Holdings's Return On Capital Employed
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMCXMorgan StanleyMaintains43.0
CBCredit SuisseMaintains225.0
HUBGMorgan StanleyMaintains68.0
LYFTCredit SuisseMaintains69.0
LHCredit SuisseMaintains338.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com