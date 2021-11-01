SoftBank Offloaded Stake Worth 2B In DoorDash
- SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund had offloaded shares worth $2 billion in DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH).
- On October 27, SoftBank's Vision Fund unloaded 10 million shares at $202.815 a piece, the filing with the U.S. SEC said.
- In May, SoftBank sold $1 billion worth of DoorDash stock and raised $2.2 billion from a sale in August, Bloomberg reports.
- The latest sale of DoorDash stock leaves SoftBank with 33.6 million shares, or 11% stake, marking just over half of the stake it held at the time of the listing in December.
- SoftBank reflected a new appetite for exits to finance the accelerating pace of deal-making at his Vision Fund investment arm. SoftBank's selloff included significant portions of its stakes IPO hits like DoorDash, Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG), and KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE).
- SoftBank used the stakes to borrow billions of dollars. Vision Fund arranged two margin loans in September, regulatory filings show.
- The loans will help fund distributions to investors, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Tokyo-based SoftBank Group.
- Price Action: DASH shares traded higher by 0.46% at $195.69 premarket the last check Monday.
