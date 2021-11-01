 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank Offloaded Stake Worth 2B In DoorDash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank Offloaded Stake Worth 2B In DoorDash
  • SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund had offloaded shares worth $2 billion in DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH).
  • On October 27, SoftBank's Vision Fund unloaded 10 million shares at $202.815 a piece, the filing with the U.S. SEC said. 
  • In May, SoftBank sold $1 billion worth of DoorDash stock and raised $2.2 billion from a sale in August, Bloomberg reports.
  • The latest sale of DoorDash stock leaves SoftBank with 33.6 million shares, or 11% stake, marking just over half of the stake it held at the time of the listing in December.
  • SoftBank reflected a new appetite for exits to finance the accelerating pace of deal-making at his Vision Fund investment arm. SoftBank's selloff included significant portions of its stakes IPO hits like DoorDash, Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG), and KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE).
  • SoftBank used the stakes to borrow billions of dollars. Vision Fund arranged two margin loans in September, regulatory filings show. 
  • The loans will help fund distributions to investors, including sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Tokyo-based SoftBank Group.
  • Price Action: DASH shares traded higher by 0.46% at $195.69 premarket the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

Alibaba Is The Real Winner From India's Biggest IPO - Read How
Weighing The Cons Of Alibaba's Chip Development
This Bill Gates-Backed Renewable Energy Company Has Skyrocketed On NYSE Debut After SPAC Merger
EU To Investigate Nvidia's Arm Deal: Reuters
Nvidia Extends Concessions In EU's Arm Deal Review
When Billionaires Try To Hide Their Money: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Pandora Papers Revelations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com