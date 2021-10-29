Dental Tech Firm Sonendo Makes Its NYSE Debut
- Sonendo Inc (NYSE: SONX), a medical device system for less-invasive root canal therapy, raised $94 million via an IPO by offering 7.8 million shares at $12, below the range of $15 to $17.
- At pricing, the Company commands a fully diluted market value of $340 million.
- The stock began trading today and opened at $9.00.
- Sonendo says GentleWave System is the first and only FDA-cleared system for root canal therapy.
- It uses a sterilized, single-use procedure instrument to treat tooth decay without removing tooth structure.
- The Company states that the GentleWave System can also improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.
- Sonendo began scaling commercialization of its current technology in 2017, and as of June 30, 2021, it had an installed base of over 700
- GentleWave Systems and has treated more than 600,000 patients.
- The Company has earmarked approximately $66.0 million to expand its commercial organization and increase our sales and marketing programs.
- See the offer prospectus here.
- Price Action: SONX shares are up 6.89% at $9.62 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs Movers Trading Ideas General