Dental Tech Firm Sonendo Makes Its NYSE Debut
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
  • Sonendo Inc (NYSE: SONX), a medical device system for less-invasive root canal therapy, raised $94 million via an IPO by offering 7.8 million shares at $12, below the range of $15 to $17. 
  • At pricing, the Company commands a fully diluted market value of $340 million. 
  • The stock began trading today and opened at $9.00.
  • Sonendo says GentleWave System is the first and only FDA-cleared system for root canal therapy.
  • It uses a sterilized, single-use procedure instrument to treat tooth decay without removing tooth structure.
  • The Company states that the GentleWave System can also improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. 
  • Sonendo began scaling commercialization of its current technology in 2017, and as of June 30, 2021, it had an installed base of over 700 
  • GentleWave Systems and has treated more than 600,000 patients.
  • The Company has earmarked approximately $66.0 million to expand its commercial organization and increase our sales and marketing programs.
  • See the offer prospectus here.
  • Price Action: SONX shares are up 6.89% at $9.62 during the market session on the last check Friday. 

