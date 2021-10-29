A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) - P/E: 6.2 B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 7.87 Dow (NYSE:DOW) - P/E: 7.33 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) - P/E: 7.89 GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) - P/E: 2.92

Most recently, United States Steel reported earnings per share at 5.36, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 3.37. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.86%, which has increased by 0.7% from last quarter's yield of 0.16%.

Most recently, B2Gold reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.28%, which has increased by 1.07% from last quarter's yield of 3.21%.

Most recently, Dow reported earnings per share at 2.75, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.72. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.92%, which has increased by 0.56% from last quarter's yield of 4.36%.

LyondellBasell Industries saw a decrease in earnings per share from 6.13 in Q2 to 5.25 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.65%, which has increased by 0.67% from 3.98% last quarter.

This quarter, GoldMining experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.07 in Q2 and is now -0.04. GoldMining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.