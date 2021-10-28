 Skip to main content

Teradyne Shares Jump As Analysts See Huge Upside Post Q3 Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
Teradyne Shares Jump As Analysts See Huge Upside Post Q3 Beat

Analysts bumped ratings and price targets on Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) following the Q3 beat.

Cowen analyst Krish Sankar upgraded Teradyne to Outperform from Market Perform with a PT of $150, up from $135, implying a 30.3% upside. The stock has underperformed peers year-to-date as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) "digests some test capacity," but the market has now largely discounted this, Sankar notes. 

With continued growth in core system-on-chip test and industrial automation markets, coupled with Teradyne's "impressive" margin profile, the stock is attractive, says the analyst.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri double upgraded to Buy from Sell with a PT of $140, up from $100, implying a 21.6% upside. 

This year, new disclosure around its customer exposure leads the analyst to conclude that Apple, Teradyne's biggest customer, is "now de-risked." 

At the same time, tailwinds in the core system-on-chip test market "should remain firm" in 2022 and 2023, Arcuri tells investors in a research note. The analyst is also bullish on Teradyne's share gain opportunity.

Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab upgraded to Buy from Hold with a PT of $138, up from $120, implying a 19.8% upside. 

The analyst notes Teradyne reported better-than-expected results and guidance. 

Schwab adds that management outlined how they expect strength to continue with the company's core semi-test business continuing to execute well.

Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg raised the PT to $141 from $137, implying a 22.4% upside, and maintained an Overweight following Q3 earnings beat and offering "strong" Q4 guidance as test and automation tailwinds remain strong." 

Twigg said that supply chain constraints are limiting robotics shipments, a moderate near-term headwind. The analyst noted that he continues to view Teradyne as a "compelling" test and automation play exiting the pandemic.

Price Action: TER shares traded higher by 11.3% at $136.98 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021UBSUpgradesSellBuy
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021Craig-HallumUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

