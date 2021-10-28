Teradyne Shares Jump As Analysts See Huge Upside Post Q3 Beat
Analysts bumped ratings and price targets on Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) following the Q3 beat.
Cowen analyst Krish Sankar upgraded Teradyne to Outperform from Market Perform with a PT of $150, up from $135, implying a 30.3% upside. The stock has underperformed peers year-to-date as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) "digests some test capacity," but the market has now largely discounted this, Sankar notes.
With continued growth in core system-on-chip test and industrial automation markets, coupled with Teradyne's "impressive" margin profile, the stock is attractive, says the analyst.
UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri double upgraded to Buy from Sell with a PT of $140, up from $100, implying a 21.6% upside.
This year, new disclosure around its customer exposure leads the analyst to conclude that Apple, Teradyne's biggest customer, is "now de-risked."
At the same time, tailwinds in the core system-on-chip test market "should remain firm" in 2022 and 2023, Arcuri tells investors in a research note. The analyst is also bullish on Teradyne's share gain opportunity.
Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab upgraded to Buy from Hold with a PT of $138, up from $120, implying a 19.8% upside.
The analyst notes Teradyne reported better-than-expected results and guidance.
Schwab adds that management outlined how they expect strength to continue with the company's core semi-test business continuing to execute well.
Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg raised the PT to $141 from $137, implying a 22.4% upside, and maintained an Overweight following Q3 earnings beat and offering "strong" Q4 guidance as test and automation tailwinds remain strong."
Twigg said that supply chain constraints are limiting robotics shipments, a moderate near-term headwind. The analyst noted that he continues to view Teradyne as a "compelling" test and automation play exiting the pandemic.
Price Action: TER shares traded higher by 11.3% at $136.98 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TER
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for TER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
