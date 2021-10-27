 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 9.86
  2. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 3.4
  3. Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.76
  4. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.55
  5. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 9.36

UGI's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.13, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.96%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 3.12% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q1 to 1.94 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Companhia De Saneamento's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.21, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.13. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.16, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.09. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, NRG Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.23 in Q1 and is now 4.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.13%, which has decreased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.33%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (UGI + PAM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Neonode Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Edges Lower; NuCana Shares Jump
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com