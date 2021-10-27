 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Skillz, Roblox Or Zynga?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Skillz, Roblox Or Zynga?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $905 to $1,125.

Tesla is trading higher by 1.9% at $1,037.86.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage on Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) with a Neutral rating.

Skillz is trading lower by 0.3% at $11.07.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $98.

Roblox is trading flat at $80.97.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiates coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.

Zynga is trading higher by 0.2% at $7.39.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

