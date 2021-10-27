 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Draftkings, Microsoft Or Robinhood?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Draftkings, Microsoft Or Robinhood?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $110 to $140.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained AMD with a Buy and raises the price target from $150 to $180.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained AMD with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $135.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained AMD with a Hold and raised the price target from $90 to $113.

AMD is trading lower by 0.6% at $122.17 after reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage on Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a Neutral rating.

Draftkings is trading higher by 0.3% at $48.90.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $310 to $352.

Microsoft is trading higher by 1.3% at $314.25 after reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.

See Also: Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan maintained Robinhood Markets with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Robinhood Markets is trading lower by 9.2% at $35.95 after reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + DKNG)

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today
Recap: Advanced Micro Devices Q3 Earnings
The Atlanta Braves Are Back In The World Series: Can The Team's Stock Get A Boost?
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings
DraftKings Drops Deal Talks With Entain: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MSFTStifelMaintains380.0
TSLAGoldman SachsMaintains1,125.0
GOOGOppenheimerMaintains3,500.0
MSCIOppenheimerMaintains713.0
AMBAStifelMaintains200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com