Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Draftkings, Microsoft Or Robinhood?

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $110 to $140.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained AMD with a Buy and raises the price target from $150 to $180.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained AMD with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $135.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained AMD with a Hold and raised the price target from $90 to $113.

AMD is trading lower by 0.6% at $122.17 after reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage on Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a Neutral rating.

Draftkings is trading higher by 0.3% at $48.90.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $310 to $352.

Microsoft is trading higher by 1.3% at $314.25 after reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.

Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan maintained Robinhood Markets with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Robinhood Markets is trading lower by 9.2% at $35.95 after reporting earnings Tuesday afternoon.