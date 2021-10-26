Becton Dickinson Starts Selling New At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests
- Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has partnered with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to begin shipment of a new at-home rapid COVID-19 test that can confirm results using an entirely automated smartphone app.
- The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, which U.S. regulators authorized in August, also automatically reports results to federal and state public health authorities.
- The test uses the Scanwell Health mobile app to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results in 15 minutes.
- The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test comes with two tests in each box for $39.99.
- The test is available on Amazon.com for $26.50 through December to U.S. customers due to its partnership with the U.S. government.
- Price Action: BDX shares closed at $246.35 on Tuesday.
