Becton Dickinson Starts Selling New At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
  • Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has partnered with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNto begin shipment of a new at-home rapid COVID-19 test that can confirm results using an entirely automated smartphone app.
  • The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, which U.S. regulators authorized in August, also automatically reports results to federal and state public health authorities.
  • Related Link: BD Locks FDA Emergency Use Nod For At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Test.  
  • The test uses the Scanwell Health mobile app to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results in 15 minutes. 
  • The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test comes with two tests in each box for $39.99. 
  • The test is available on Amazon.com for $26.50 through December to U.S. customers due to its partnership with the U.S. government.
  • Price Action: BDX shares closed at $246.35 on Tuesday.

