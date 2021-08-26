BD Locks FDA Emergency Use Nod For At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Test
- The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Becton Dickinson and Co's (NYSE: BDX) BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test.
- The at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test uses computer vision technology in a smartphone to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results.
- It does not require a prescription, a laboratory, or a long wait for results.
- The test will initially be made available to businesses, schools, and governments looking to provide a self-testing option for employees or students.
- The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test will use a simple, pain-free nasal swab and an easy-to-use mobile app from Scanwell Health that yields reliable test results in 15 minutes.
- The app is available on iOS and Android. The test can also be used for children as young as two years old with samples collected by an adult.
- Price Action: BDX shares closed 0.35% lower at $247 on Wednesday.
