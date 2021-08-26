 Skip to main content

BD Locks FDA Emergency Use Nod For At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Test
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:02am   Comments
  • The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Becton Dickinson and Co's (NYSE: BDX) BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test.
  • Also Read: BD's Automated Molecular Diagnostics Platform Wins FDA Approval, Initial Test For HPV
  • The at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test uses computer vision technology in a smartphone to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results. 
  • It does not require a prescription, a laboratory, or a long wait for results.
  • The test will initially be made available to businesses, schools, and governments looking to provide a self-testing option for employees or students.
  • The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test will use a simple, pain-free nasal swab and an easy-to-use mobile app from Scanwell Health that yields reliable test results in 15 minutes. 
  • The app is available on iOS and Android. The test can also be used for children as young as two years old with samples collected by an adult.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: BDX shares closed 0.35% lower at $247 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

