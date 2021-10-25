Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Rising

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a Digital Mailroom solution relationship with a franchiser.

Exela says they will deploy DMR to remote working employees stationed near the franchiser's headquarters as part of phase one then expand to other personnel working in the home office. Eventually, all field offices will be able to access digital mail.

"The ever-evolving hybrid work environment has been a catalyst to our DMR solution and demand continues to rise across both enterprise and SMB customers," said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies, "DMR's comprehensive feature set enabled us to sign one of the most recognizable logos on the globe."

Exela Technologies is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry-specific and multi-industry enterprise software and solutions. The company is focused on workflow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe.

Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $7.82 and a 52-week low of $1.02.