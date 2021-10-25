 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Rising

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a Digital Mailroom solution relationship with a franchiser.

Exela says they will deploy DMR to remote working employees stationed near the franchiser's headquarters as part of phase one then expand to other personnel working in the home office. Eventually, all field offices will be able to access digital mail.

"The ever-evolving hybrid work environment has been a catalyst to our DMR solution and demand continues to rise across both enterprise and SMB customers," said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies, "DMR's comprehensive feature set enabled us to sign one of the most recognizable logos on the globe."

Exela Technologies is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry-specific and multi-industry enterprise software and solutions. The company is focused on workflow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe.

Exela Technologies has a 52-week high of $7.82 and a 52-week low of $1.02.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XELA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Exela Expands PCH Global Cloud Solution With Healthcare Insurer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com