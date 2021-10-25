Why Genius Brands Shares Are Rising

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) today announced via press release that it will host a conference call at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to "discuss a positive business development".

Genius Brands says the conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

No terms or further information regarding the conference call are currently known.

Genius Brands is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.

Genius Brands has a 52-week high of $3.12 and a 52-week low of $1.01.