Walmart Is Offering $9.95 Back To New Subscribers Of Plus Service Today, In Apparent Dig At Amazon

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has announced an offer for new customers who sign up for the retail giant’s Walmart+ membership program.

What Happened: The retail giant said that customers joining Walmart+ on Monday would receive an amount of $9.95 back. The offer, available until midnight on Monday, will enable customers to save time as well as money, the company added.

The new offer by Walmart comes after it was reported by Bloomberg in September that Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Whole Foods Market planned to implement a $9.95 grocery delivery fee for Amazon Prime members nationwide from Monday.

The service fee helps to cover operating costs to retain competitive everyday prices in-store and online at Whole Foods Market, Amazon has said. Free grocery delivery used to be a perk for Amazon Prime members.

Why It Matters: Walmart launched the Plus membership program last year, a service seen as a competitor to Amazon’s Prime offering; introduced by the e-commerce giant in 2005.

Walmart+ membership costs $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and includes free delivery and shipping with no minimum order limit.

Price Action: Walmart shares closed 1% higher in Friday’s trading at $148.34.

