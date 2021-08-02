Amazon's Whole Foods Market Sets $9.95 Service Fees On Delivery: Bloomberg
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has tacked the delivery fee for Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market in several U.S. cities, insinuating towards challenges in grocery delivery economics, Bloomberg reports.
- The company informed the shoppers regarding a $9.95 service fee for deliveries beginning Aug. 30 in the Boston and Chicago areas, Manchester, New Hampshire, Portland, Maine, and Providence, Rhode Island.
- This service fee helps to cover operating costs to retain competitive everyday prices in-store and online at Whole Foods Market, Amazon justified. However, the grocery pickup remains free.
- Amazon is already battling reduced price targets following worse-than-expected Q2 results and outlook.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.04% at $3,328.84 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by ChadPerez49 via Wikimedia
