Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally.

What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.

The service allows sellers to "quickly and easily expand their multichannel offerings by listing products in Amazon's store and offering them to local customers in designated areas for in-store pickup on the same day that they place an order," reads an Amazon press release.

More than half of all products purchased in Amazon’s store are sold by third-party sellers, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses. When making an order, customers can select in-store pickup and receive a notification when it is ready that day. Or, they can choose fast local delivery by the seller.

The new feature is now available from both national and local retailers, including Mavis Discount Tire, Sears Hometown Store, 4 Wheel Parts, Electronic Express, Best Buy, Appliance Connection, Mattress Warehouse, Beach Camera, Adorama, DataVision, Exclusive Furniture, World Wide Stereo, MODIA, and Focus Camera.

Why It’s Important: “Local Selling presents enormous opportunities to a large number of sellers who want to bring more product selection to their Amazon business,” said Jim Adkins, Vice President of Recreational and Vocational Categories at Amazon. “Our research shows that many customers will opt for local pickup when given the choice. This new capability is an exciting way to help sellers reach and delight more customers with great products and convenience.”

Last year, Amazon invested more than $18 billion in logistics, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers get started and build their brands. Amazon says sellers on the company's marketplace have created an estimated 1.8 million U.S. jobs managing, operating, and supporting their Amazon-related businesses.

Related Link: Grove Attacks the Amazon Aggregation Market With New Division Upexi