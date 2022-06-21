ñol

If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Axie Infinity Or Dogecoin Right Now? 6 In 10 Say...

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 10:42 AM | 1 min read

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you put it on Axie Infinity AXS/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD?

  • Axie Infinity: 39.6%
  • Dogecoin: 60.4%

See Also: How To Buy Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity was trading around $15.40 at press time and is trading higher by around 6.43% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.068 and higher by 14.09% over the past 24 hours.

For the uninitiated: Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based gaming platform that’s considered a play-to-earn game. This means that players can actually earn cryptocurrency through playing Axie Infinity allows players to generate a stream of income they would otherwise not have.

The game consists of Axies, which are creatures used to progress through the game... Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

