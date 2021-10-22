Tencent Resolves Loopholes Leading To WeChat Access Via Google, Bing: Report
- Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat has fixed a glitch that led some of its content to be searchable by external search engines on Oct. 22, raising questions on China's internet sector crackdown, Reuters reports.
- Some of WeChat's content, including articles on its public accounts page, was briefly accessible in the last few days on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing, but not on China's dominant search engine Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU).
- "Due to recent technological upgrades, the official accounts' robots protocol had loopholes, which caused the external crawlers to scrape part of the official accounts' content," Tencent stated.
- "The loopholes have since been fixed."
- China's internet sector was long dominated by a handful of technology giants who historically blocked rivals' links and search crawlers, referred to as walled gardens, leading to a regulatory crackdown.
- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently ordered companies to stop blocking links that have affected users' experience and damaged consumer rights.
- The MIIT has also been studying plans and researching to make WeChat content available on external search engines.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares were down 0.67% at $64.60 at the close Friday.
