 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tencent Resolves Loopholes Leading To WeChat Access Via Google, Bing: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Tencent Resolves Loopholes Leading To WeChat Access Via Google, Bing: Report

 

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat has fixed a glitch that led some of its content to be searchable by external search engines on Oct. 22, raising questions on China's internet sector crackdown, Reuters reports.

  • Some of WeChat's content, including articles on its public accounts page, was briefly accessible in the last few days on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing, but not on China's dominant search engine Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU).

  • "Due to recent technological upgrades, the official accounts' robots protocol had loopholes, which caused the external crawlers to scrape part of the official accounts' content," Tencent stated.

  • "The loopholes have since been fixed."

  • China's internet sector was long dominated by a handful of technology giants who historically blocked rivals' links and search crawlers, referred to as walled gardens, leading to a regulatory crackdown.

  • China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently ordered companies to stop blocking links that have affected users' experience and damaged consumer rights.

  • The MIIT has also been studying plans and researching to make WeChat content available on external search engines.

  • Related Content: Tencent Relaxes Selective Content Access Following Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg

  • Price Action: TCEHY shares were down 0.67% at $64.60 at the close Friday. 

    •  

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY)

Tencent Relaxes Selective Content Access Following Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg
Alibaba To Unveil In-House Server Chip In A Bid To Strengthen Cloud Business: Report
Baidu Shares Pop On China's Next Antitrust Move To Rein Alibaba, Tencent
Alibaba's Institutional Messaging App DingTalk Ups The Ante As The Ecommerce Giant Plays Catchup To Tencent's WeChat
Online Brokers Futu, UP Fintech Respond To Regulations Compliance Report
More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent As China Ramps Up Anti-Monopoly Bureau
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com