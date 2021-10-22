Tencent Relaxes Selective Content Access Following Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) owned WeChat content is now accessible to some search engines, including Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing, Bloomberg reports.
- China has blocked Google in the country for quite some time now. WeChat content is still inaccessible to China's leading search engine company Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and ByteDance Ltd.
- WeChat content was previously available via the app's native search function or on Tencent-controlled smaller engine Sogou.
- China's tech-industry overseer is considering asking media companies including Tencent and ByteDance to open up their content access to rivals in search results.
- The regulatory reflections currently focus on WeChat's public accounts, which allow individuals and businesses to publish articles on everything from films to football and foreign policy.
- Beijing has declared war on the so-called walled gardens of China's internet, accusing Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), and ByteDance of anticompetitive action by blocking rivals via WeChat, Taobao, Tmall, Douyin, and Toutiao.
- In September, Tencent allowed WeChat users to link to external services from rivals like Alibaba.
- Alibaba subsequently added WeChat's payment system to some of its apps.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 0.41% at $65 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
