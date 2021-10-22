Bettor Makes $1M On Parlay Thanks To Cleveland Browns Win

A bettor in Illinois sweated the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

What Happened: Marco Piemonte, a 32-year-old from the Chicago suburbs, won over $1 million on a parlay placed with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) this week, Action Network reported.

The four-leg parlay features two NBA matchups, one NCAAF game and one NFL game. For the parlay to pay out, all four legs have to hit.

The parlay featured:

Denver Broncos beating the Phoenix Suns 110-98 (Wednesday night): +205

Sacramento Kings beating Portland Trail Blazers 124-121 (Wednesday night): +205

Appalachian State beating Coastal Carolina 30-27 (Wednesday night): +180

Cleveland Browns beating Denver Broncos 17-14 (Thursday Night): -130

Related Link: Analyst Raises TAM For Online Sports Betting, Highlights A Few Big Winners

About the Bet: Piemonte paid $30,000 to place the parlay and received $1,337,166 back including the original bet.

“I was a bit distracted,” Piemonte told Action Network.

The four-leg parlay featured three underdogs and the barely favored Browns and featured some intense matchups for Piemonte to watch.

The Nuggets beat the Suns by 12 after being down at halftime. The Suns nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on to win by three points.

Appalachian State kicked a game-winning field goal with four seconds left to win against Coastal Carolina.

With three legs of the bet hitting, Piemonte hedged his bet, a popular option to protect potential gains. Piemonte bet $330,000 on the Denver Broncos +1. That bet lost, but Piemonte still netted nearly $1 million in profit total from the bets.

The Thursday Night Football game aired on Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) and was also available on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime service. A video of Piemonte watching the final seconds of the game is here.

Piemonte is a betting veteran with his first wagers dating back to the age of 16. He boosted his bankroll after winning $78,000 from online poker at the age of 19.

Earlier this NFL season, Piemonte had four of five legs hit on a five-leg parlay that would win $576,630. Piemonte cashed out during the last leg, a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Piemonte took a $405,000 payout and then bet on the Ravens moneyline after featuring the Colts originally in the parlay.