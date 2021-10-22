Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Higher Today?
- JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $385, implying a 40.1% upside.
- The stock has fallen over 33% since December 9, 2020, as investors have factored in the growth slowdown post the pandemic tailwinds, Auty notes.
- He believes Zoom's growth will bottom in Q4 and that the market has priced that into the current stock price, creating a "more attractive" risk/reward profile.
- Auty expects Zoom to be the "other big winner" in the enterprise unified communications as a service market and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Teams.
- Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 2.99% at $283 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ZM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2021
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
