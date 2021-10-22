 Skip to main content

Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $385, implying a 40.1% upside. 
  • The stock has fallen over 33% since December 9, 2020, as investors have factored in the growth slowdown post the pandemic tailwinds, Auty notes. 
  • He believes Zoom's growth will bottom in Q4 and that the market has priced that into the current stock price, creating a "more attractive" risk/reward profile. 
  • Auty expects Zoom to be the "other big winner" in the enterprise unified communications as a service market and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Teams.
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 2.99% at $283 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Aug 2021UBSMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ZM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

