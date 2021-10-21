Thinking About Buying Stock In Zoom, Verizon Or Las Vegas Sands?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams initiates coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Equal-Weight rating and announces Price Target of $270.

Zoom is trading flat at $275.94.

Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) with a Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $58 to $56.

Verizon is trading lower by 0.2% at $53.44.

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) with a Outperform and lowered the price target from $69 to $60.

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer maintained Las Vegas Sands with a Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $50 to $42.

Las Vegas Sands is trading lower by 2.1% at $38.68.